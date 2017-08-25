Iconic Route 66 Sign Saved With Help From Park Service Grant

A $17,000 grant from the National Park Service gives the green light to a plan to preserve and restore the iconic Tropics neon sign on Route 66 in Lincoln.

Anyone who’s ever driven through Lincoln will recognize the sign along historic Route 66. While the Tropics building itself was sold to make way for a new McDonald’s, the sign will live on. It will be used to promote and market other Route 66-related attractions in Lincoln.

The Tropics was inducted into the Route 66 Association of Illinois Hall of Fame in 2016. It opened in 1950 under the ownership of Vince Schwenoha. Lew and Bev Johnson later ran it.

A public-private partnership, called the Tropics Legacy Campaign, has been underway to save the sign. So far, $60,000 has been raised toward the $70,000 goal.

“Included in the project design is an interpretive panel that will tell the story of the Tropics so visitors can learn about the history of the restaurant, its relationship to Route 66, and the long-time involvement of the Johnson family,” the Tropics Legacy Campaign said in a statement Friday.

