From Oklahoma to Kansas to Illinois, many towns are reeling from this weekend’s ice storm. The tiny town of Beaver, Oklahoma, had an inch of ice; many trees are downed and the town is without electricity.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson hears an update on the storm’s impact from Jon Elfers, the city’s fire chief and Beaver police officer Travis Snowden. Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.