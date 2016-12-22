Ho, Ho, No: Illinois Man Playing Santa Arrested After Skipping Court

By AP 1 hour ago

Santa is arrested, this time in San Diego, California
Credit Tim Williams / Flickr

Santa Claus was arrested in southern Illinois - but not in front of kids.

Authorities say Cody Alexander, a federal fugitive, was discovered portraying Santa outside a business in Waterloo on Monday night. He's been wanted since failing to appear in federal court in East St. Louis on Dec. 15.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing tells the Belleville News-Democrat  that Alexander was taken inside a real estate business and arrested. He's facing a mail theft charge.

Alexander could have his bond revoked when he appears in federal court Friday. Rohlfing says he'll get a free ride to court "but not on a reindeer."

Tags: 
Crime

Related Content

Local Media, Zimmerman Defense Attorneys At Odds Over Access To Pre-trial Hearings

By Nov 30, 2016

GLT, The Pantagraph, and the Illinois Press Association have filed legal papers seeking to intervene in the Kirk Zimmerman murder case in Bloomington.  Zimmerman is charged with shooting to death his ex-wife Pamela in her office on East Washington, Street.

Zimmerman's defense lawyers want to prevent media coverage of arguments about two pre-trial motions and to hold the hearings in secret.  The motions deal with potential evidence that the defense believes is inflammatory enough to prevent a fair trial.

Bloomington High School Teacher Arrested For Murder

By Colleen Reynolds Oct 17, 2016
Booking Photo / Woodford County Jail

A Bloomington High School Spanish teacher has been arrested for the stabbing death of her husband during a weekend camping trip. 

According to Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger, 30 year-old Sarah Mellor was at a private campsite just outside of Carlock when she and her husband, 31 year-old Mark Mellor, argued early Sunday morning. 

Family members took Mark Mellor to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center where coroner Kathy Davis pronounced him dead from a single stab wound to the chest.