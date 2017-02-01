Hitchock Pitches 'Curve Balls' During Film Festival

By 2 hours ago

Theresa Wright and Joseph Cotten in "Shadow of a Doubt," showing Feb. 1.
Credit Public Domain

Film director Alfred Hitchcock is thought of as "the master of suspense." Bill McBride argues Hitchcock's style is just as important. 

McBride is an associate professor of film and drama with Illinois State University’s English Department.  He's organized what he's calling a 6 week film school “Alfred Hitchcock – Master of Style.” Six of Hitchcock films will screen on consecutive Wednesdays at the Normal Theater beginning with "Shadow of Doubt" on Feb. 1. 

"My criterion is style, cinematic style," McBride said regarding how he chose the six films. "Not every one of his films dripping is dripping with cinematic style the ways these six are." 

Shadow of a Doubt is reportedly Alfred Hitchcock's favorite of his films. McBride said during Sound Ideas it's a sort of "love story to America." Hitchcock had recently become a U.S. citizen.  

He said the film and the character of Uncle Charlie is a good example of the "curve balls" Hitchcock throws the audience.

"His name is Uncle Charlie and us baseball fans know, that's a euphemism for a curve ball," said McBride. "He's a screwball, a curve ball. You cannot figure him out." 

McBride will talk a little before each film and lead a post film discussion. All films are at 7 PM on Wednesdays.

  • "Shadow of a Doubt" (1943).
  • "Notorious" (1946)
  • "Strangers on a Train" (1951)
  • "Vertigo" (1958)
  • "Psycho" (1960)
  • "The Birds" (1963)

Tags: 
Arts and Culture

Related Content

Femme Fatales Fail In Film Fest

By Sep 21, 2016
Public Domain

Women are the pivotal characters in a film festival launching Wednesday at the Normal Theater, but that may not necessarily be a good thing. Femme fatales, or fatal females, usually set the plot into motion. 

Digital Doubles May Blur Ethical Lines

By Jan 24, 2017
Woodle Wonderworks / Flickr via Creative Commons

A classic Star Wars villain made a return appearance in the most recent offering of the film series, Rogue One. While some fans were delighted, others were troubled.

MFA Show Highlights Rising Artists

By Jan 27, 2017
Laura Kennedy / WGLT

For students enrolled in the MFA program in the Illinois State University College of Fine Arts, the MFA Biennial is a chance to show off their artistic chops.