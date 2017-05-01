High Water Levels, Power Outages Remain Following Weekend Storms

A weekend of rain, hail and high winds has left its mark on Oklahoma.

More than eight inches of rain flooded parts of northeast Oklahoma, shutting down roads and overflowing the Illinois River, which peaked at 29.35 feet near Tahlequah on Sunday morning. The flooding shut down roads and damaged buildings.

No wonder we had flooding Saturday morning! Check out our rain totals! Parts of NE OK had 8" of rain! #OKC had 3-4" of rain. #okwx @kfor pic.twitter.com/z1D6Ssekmh — Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) May 1, 2017

10am...the Illinois River near Tahlequah has crested and was falling. The river will remain above flood stage for a few days. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/S9IoxcFhsU — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) May 1, 2017

Stillwater, OK - picture was taken at 1:45pm today. Water is overflowing the road. Location is off Western Rd #okwx pic.twitter.com/1rXZ1RZVpy — Adrian Ahtone (@AdrianAhtone) April 30, 2017

Hwy 62 bridge near Tahlequah, Oklahoma this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/saOQRNNy0o — USGS in Oklahoma (@USGS_Oklahoma) April 30, 2017

According to the National Weather Service, winds reached up to 80 miles per hour in some parts of the state, damaging trees, property and infrastructure.

Storm damage in NE OKC #okwx pic.twitter.com/vuLLfKFXTC — OK Emergency Mgmt (@okem) April 30, 2017

A great example of why you should be weather aware. This was caused by wind, not a tornado. Take severe t-storm warnings seriously! #okwx pic.twitter.com/WtKqgjjZ2q — OK Emergency Mgmt (@okem) May 1, 2017

Bleachers blown by wind into NW OKC house https://t.co/vLjOYsu5rW pic.twitter.com/Hd3SCUEpD3 — KOCO-5 Oklahoma City (@koconews) April 29, 2017

Meanwhile, the panhandle saw wintry temperatures and over two feet of snow in some parts.

It is an Oklahoma Panhandle Blizzard. April 30, 2017, Boise City Oklahoma. Two feet of snow, & deeper drifts. Thanks to Kathy Brannum pic.twitter.com/mkMUFMFT9B — Brad Sowder (@KOCOBrad) April 30, 2017

At one point on Sunday, 12,000 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers lost power.

As of Monday at 4:23 p.m., 3,500 OG&E customers were still without power, almost 2,800 of them in Oklahoma City. The company announced that most would see service restored by the end of the day, but some might have to wait until Tuesday.

This is the most non-tornado damage we’ve seen in years. At last count, the storm took out 325 poles,182 crossarms & 32 transformers. #okwx — OG&E (@OGandE) May 1, 2017

The National Weather Service forecasts more rain on Tuesday night after 7 p.m., with higher thunderstorm chances in the north of the state.

