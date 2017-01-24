Heartland Community College Welcomes New Trustee

The newest member of the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees said she is a life long learner ready to give back to her alma mater.

Janet M. Hood was one of three candidates for the vacant position previous held by Jac Copes, who moved out of the college's district.

Board members interviewed each candidate before selecting Hood. Hood said she is humbled to represent Heartland.

"I believe in the mission of Heartland," said Hood. "I wanted to go back and serve again, and try to provide the opportunities for others that Heartland provided for me when I was going through."

Hood previously served with Habitat for Humanity, the YWCA and a Multicultural Leadership Program.

She graduated from Heartland in 2010.

Her term expires in 2019.

The next Heartland Community College Board of Trustees will hold their next regular meeting Feb. 14.