HCC Names Dean Of Continuing Ed

By 1 hour ago

Amy Humphreys
Credit Heartland Community College

Heartland Community College has named Amy Humphreys its Dean of Continuing Education.

She moves from her previous position as Director of Marketing and Public Information at  the school in Normal.

Before that, Humphreys was the Assistant to the Dean for constituent relations in the College of Business at Illinois State University.

Heartland Vice President for Continuing Education and Advancement Kelli Hill said Humphreys has experience in developing business relationships, creating and delivering training and curriculum.

“This range of expertise will help Heartland and our constituents have a bright future as the College continues to provide learning opportunities for community members,” said Hill.

Humphreys said she hopes to develop a strategy that supports the diverse areas of continuing education.

“Heartland has clearly enjoyed extraordinary growth and established a reputation for excellence since its founding. I believe continuing education has the capacity to be an even more robust engine of growth for the College," said Humphreys.

Heartland noted in a news release that Humphries established the ISU College of Business Alumni Network that included more than 3,200 active members and managed large-scale professional development and relationship-building events. She is a National Board Certified Teacher.

     
 

Tags: 
Heartland Community College
Higher Education

