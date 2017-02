Heartland Community College has hired a women's soccer coach. He is Kelly Raddar.

Raddar comes to Heartland with 18 years of coaching experience, most recently at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon.

He was head coach for both men and women at the Oregon post. Raddar said he is "confident that with the academics provided at Heartland along with the beautiful facilities and location of the College, the institution can build and grow a successful program."