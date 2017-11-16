Have You Been Impacted By The Opioid Epidemic? We Want To Hear From You

As McLean County faces more and more drug overdoses, GLT is looking for your help as we report on the people who’ve been impacted most by the opioid crisis.

If you or someone you know has been touched by this public health emergency, we want to hear from you. We will follow up with you and may interview you for ongoing stories about opioids in Bloomington-Normal and elsewhere in McLean County.

Share your story using the form below, and our reporters will contact you for more information. Your information will not be shared publicly without your approval during the reporting process.

Online Form - Opioids Reporting Callout

