 Have You Been Impacted By The Opioid Epidemic? We Want To Hear From You | WGLT

Have You Been Impacted By The Opioid Epidemic? We Want To Hear From You

By 1 hour ago
  • An arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York.
    An arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York.
    Patrick Sison / AP

As McLean County faces more and more drug overdoses, GLT is looking for your help as we report on the people who’ve been impacted most by the opioid crisis.

If you or someone you know has been touched by this public health emergency, we want to hear from you. We will follow up with you and may interview you for ongoing stories about opioids in Bloomington-Normal and elsewhere in McLean County.

Share your story using the form below, and our reporters will contact you for more information. Your information will not be shared publicly without your approval during the reporting process.

Online Form - Opioids Reporting Callout

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Opioids
Opioid

Related Content

McLean County Could Sue Big Pharma For Opioid-Heroin Epidemic

By Nov 15, 2017
Ryan Denham / WGLT

McLean County could join the growing list of state and local governments suing big pharmaceutical companies for distribution practices that they say contributed to the opioid crisis.

With Local Opioid Deaths Rising, Summit Seeks Solutions

By Oct 31, 2017
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

Every day, an estimated 140 people die of opioid overdoses in the U.S., according to health officials. President Donald Trump recently declared opioid addiction a public health emergency.

McLean County Coroner: 7 Overdose Deaths In 1 Week

By Sep 14, 2017
Patrick Sison / The Associated Press

As Netflix is debuting a new documentary this week called "Heroin(e)" about three women battling the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis is waging her own one-woman crusade to help educate the community.