Hastert To Lose Pension

By IPR & AP 3 hours ago

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert pictured following his guilty plea to structuring payments improperly.
Credit Tannen Maury / EPA

An Illinois retirement board is terminating former U-S House Speaker Dennis Hastert’s state pension.

He’d been collecting about $28,000 a year for his service in the state legislature.

The General Assembly Retirement System's board of trustees has voted 5 to 2 to end the pension.

State Representative Mike Zalewski a Democrat from Riverside, said Hastert’s financial crimes related to his role as a public official.

“As a result of these payments, they would have affected his public career. His General Assembly service was part and parcel with that, so we felt it was a prudent decision," said Zalewski.

Hastert is serving a 15-month prison term in a hush-money case stemming from his sexual abuse of students as a high school wrestling coach more than 35 years ago.

Hastert's attorneys didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision. Hastert could appeal the decision in state court.

The Illinois attorney general's office previously recommended that the board reduce Hastert's pension to 9-thousand dollars a year. Hastert also receives a pension for his tenure in Congress.
 

Tags: 
Police and Courts
Congress
Politics and Government
Illinois Politics

Ahead Of Sentencing, Ex-Speaker Dennis Hastert Is Sued Over Hush Money

By Apr 25, 2016

This post was updated at 8:30 p.m. ET.

A man who says he was sexually abused by former House Speaker Dennis Hastert has sued the Illinois Republican. The alleged victim says he received only $1.7 million of $3.5 million Hastert promised him to keep quiet, NPR's David Schaper reports.

Hastert is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for crimes related to the hush money. He pleaded guilty to structuring cash withdrawals to get around requirements that the bank report big transactions to the federal government.

Disgraced Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert Reports To Prison

By Jun 22, 2016

Dennis Hastert, the once-powerful Republican lawmaker, reported to federal prison today to begin serving a 15-month sentence.

The case against Hastert involved hush money he paid to cover up his sexual abuse of teenage boys in the 1960s and 70s when he was working as a wrestling coach at a high school about 50 miles west of Chicago.

Former Athlete Says Hastert Molested Him In Locker Room

By Michael Tarm, AP and Susie An Apr 27, 2016
Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives at the federal courthouse on Wednesday in Chicago for his sentencing.
Charles Rex Arbogast

Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison today in a federal hush money case. The judge described Hastert as 'serial child molester' before imposing the sentence. The sordid scandal has been a disappointment to Yorkville residents who say Hastert was the pride of their hometown.

A former high school athlete who said he was sexually abused by Dennis Hastert when the former House speaker was his wrestling coach told a courtroom Wednesday that he was "devastated" after Hastert molested him.