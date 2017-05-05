Guitar Concerto Performed With Illinois Symphony Orchestra

By 56 minutes ago

Andrew Sewell is one of four finalists for the job of ISO Music Director.
Credit Illinois Symphony Orchestra

A Grammy Award winning guitarist is performing with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra in Bloomington Friday evening.

Jason Vieaux will give his interpretation of the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquin Rodrigo. Music Director candidate and conductor Andrew Sewell joined us to talk about that work and the Carnival Overture by Antonin Dvorak, composed when Dvorak was 50 and just about to take a position at the head of a conservatory in New York.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

