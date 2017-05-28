On The Ground In Guadalajara, In Search Of New Latin Sounds

With the start of summer just around the corner, music festival season is heating up — and for many artists in Latin America, the destination of choice is FIMPRO, or the Feria Internacional de la Música Profesional. This year's event kicked off on Thursday in Guadelajara, Mexico, and alongside the many fans in attendance, booking agents and talent scouts from all over the world are there searching for the next big talent.

Also in the crowd this year is weekends on All Things Considered contributor Betto Arcos, globetrotting DJ and host of the podcast The Cosmic Barrio. He joined NPR's Michel Martin to share a few samples of what he's heard so far; hear their conversation at the audio link, and check out the music below.

