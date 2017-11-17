 Grant To Fund DNA Testing For Illinois Innocence Project | WGLT

Grant To Fund DNA Testing For Illinois Innocence Project

By Jaclyn Driscoll 1 minute ago
  • The grant will also be used to pay attorney fees and fund student employment, which is vital for the project.
    The grant will also be used to pay attorney fees and fund student employment, which is vital for the project.
    Michael Coghlan / Flickr

The Illinois Innocence Project based at the University of Illinois Springfield has received a grant for DNA testing to help exonerate wrongfully convicted inmates.

The grant totals $641,000 and will be used over the course of two years. Of that, $200,000 must be used in DNA testing for two types of cases: potential eyewitness misidentifications and false confessions.

John Hanlon, executive director of the Illinois Innocence Project, said DNA testing is often necessary for the cases he takes on. But it's costly, with the most basic test roughly $1,000.

“The problem is, many of these cases involve evidence that’s degraded. It’s very old so it’s degraded. When you’re dealing with degraded evidence you often have to start with the basic kind of procedures to get a DNA profile, but then they often have to go to second and third levels, and every level costs more.”

The grant will also be used to pay attorney fees and fund student employment, which is vital for the project.

The Illinois Innocence Project represents Barton McNeil, the convicted murderer from Bloomington whose case is featured on GLT's true crime podcast Suspect Convictions. New episodes air each Friday.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Suspect Convictions

Related Content

Suspect Convictions Episode 4: True-Crime Experts Give Case Fresh Look

By & Scott Reeder 4 hours ago
Aphrodite Jones and Bob Ruff

GLT is partnering with the true crime podcast Suspect Convictions to explore the 1998 murder of 3-year-old Bloomington girl Christina McNeil.

Suspect Convictions Episode 3: Does Modern Forensics Undercut Sex Assault Motive?

By & Scott Reeder Nov 10, 2017
Courtesy / Family Photo

GLT is partnering with the true crime podcast Suspect Convictions to explore the 1998 murder of 3-year-old Bloomington girl Christina McNeil.

Her father was convicted of the crime but has long maintained his innocence, claiming that an ex-girlfriend was the real killer—the same woman later convicted in a separate murder. New episodes air Fridays on GLT’s Sound Ideas. You can also subscribe to the podcast.

Suspect Convictions Episode 2: Window Reveals Web Of Evidence

By & Scott Reeder Nov 3, 2017
Bloomington Police

GLT is partnering with the true crime podcast Suspect Convictions to explore the 1998 murder of 3-year-old Bloomington girl Christina McNeil.

Suspect Convictions Episode 1: Frantic 911 Calls Reveal Father's Grief

By & Scott Reeder Oct 27, 2017
Barton McNeil
Illinois Department of Corrections

GLT is partnering with the true crime podcast Suspect Convictions to explore the 1998 murder of 3-year-old Bloomington girl Christina McNeil.