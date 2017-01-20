Governor Rauner Fills ISU Trustees Slots With Alumni

From left to right Julie Jones, John Rauschenberger, and Sharon Rossmark are the new ISU Trustees.
Credit Illinois State University

Governor Bruce Rauner has filled three vacancies on the Illinois State University Board of Trustees. All three new trustees are ISU graduates.

Julie Jones, Sharon Rossmark, and John Rauschenberger will replace the three board members whose terms expired last week.

Betty Kinser, Jay D. Bergman, and Anne Davis left after more than 35 years of combined service

The Governor's office said in a release that Julie Jones is an attorney. Jones has worked as a contract specialist and represented wireless telephone companies. Earlier she worked for an estate planning firm.

Sharon Rossmark has a background in business and is the Chief Operating Officer of AeroVista Innovations. She oversees risk management, strategy, human resources, and the legal department. She has also spent three decades at Allstate Insurance Company.

And John Rauschenberger earned two degrees at ISU. Rauner touts Rauschenberger's management experience as executive vice president and general manager of the Technology and Manufacturing Association. He has also had positions at the Marine Credit Union and multiple jobs at State Farm Insurance.
 

