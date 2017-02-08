Governor Rauner Ducks State Payment Question

By 1 hour ago

Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti and Heartland Community College President Rob Widmer, Governor Bruce Rauner spoke in Normal.
Credit Charlie Schlenker / WGLT

Politicians of all parties often sidestep awkward questions.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner followed that tradition during a stop at Heartland Community College in Normal on Wednesday.

Reporters asked the Republican whether social service agencies with signed state contracts should be paid the same way state workers are being paid in the absence of a state budget and appropriation authority from the General Assembly? Many human service agencies have spent their reserves, laid off workers, cut programs, and are contemplating closing because they cannot wait longer for payment of state obligations.

Rauner answered by saying there are many issues that could be debated. Then he shifted ground.

"If there is going to be continuing appropriation for legislators but if there is no budget, legislators pay should not be at the top. Legislators should be paid after human services, after school children and teachers. And they should be in the bottom of the pile, not at the top of the pile," said Rauner.

The Republican Rauner also said he has asked Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza wage a court battle to continue paying state workers regardless of the budget impasse. Mendoza defeated former Comptroller Leslie Munger who had waged just such a battle.

Democrats and Republicans in Illinois are also rehashing old arguments in advance of the Governor's budget address next week. Democrats like to point out Governor Bruce Rauner has not proposed a balanced budget during his time in office, though he is constitutionally required to do so. Rauner asked why he should bother when the Democratic controlled House and Senate refused to even debate his spending plan his first year in office?

"If you are going to completely ignore what I propose, then propose something that balances yourself. Or, as I said last year, if you want me to balance the budget I will, but don't ignore it. Let me do it. Give me the authorization to do it," said Rauner.

Rauner also claims his first budget did balance, though there was wide disagreement on the impact of those pension change provisions and the legality of what Rauner claimed for that plan.
     

 

Tags: 
Governor Bruce Rauner
State Budget
Illinois Politics
Politics and Government
Social Services

Related Content

Stretched Thinner: Is There Blood On Governor And Lawmaker Hands

By Feb 3, 2017
Tazwood Center For Wellness

Editors Note: During our interview series Stretched Thin, we reported on the impact of the state budget impasse on local social service agencies   That was in spring of 2016. There's still no budget. In our new series Stretched Thinner, we check back in with those social social service agencies.

Governor Rauner Delivers Third State Of State Address

By & AP Jan 25, 2017
Daniel X. O'Neil / Flickr

Gov. Bruce Rauner said he is "deeply optimistic" about the future of Illinois despite the state's problems. He addressed a joint session of the General Assembly with his third State of the State address.

The Republican said he is frustrated by the "slow pace of change."

Governor Rauner Fills ISU Trustees Slots With Alumni

By Jan 20, 2017
Illinois State University

Governor Bruce Rauner has filled three vacancies on the Illinois State University Board of Trustees. All three new trustees are ISU graduates.

Julie Jones, Sharon Rossmark, and John Rauschenberger will replace the three board members whose terms expired last week.