Gov. Bruce Rauner Returns To 'Morning Shift' Friday

State lawmakers ended the spring legislative session without passing a budget for the second year in a row, meaning Illinois’ historic budget impasse drags on.

On Friday, Gov. Bruce Rauner returns to WBEZ's Morning Shift for another installment of "Ask the Governor” and will take calls from listeners.

You can listen live beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

If you’d like to give us your questions before Friday, leave a message on our hotline at 855-848-5551. You can also send us your questions via Facebook or Twitter.

Listeners can also ask questions during Morning Shift by calling 312-923-9239 after the show begins.

