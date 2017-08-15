GOP's Erika Harold Plans To Challenge Attorney General Lisa Madigan

Urbana attorney Erika Harold is running for Illinois Attorney General.

Harold announced Tuesday morning that she will seek the Republican nomination to run against the four-term incumbent, Democrat Lisa Madigan. In a news release Harold said she is running to “take on the Madigan way in Springfield.”

Harold has twice run for Congress in Illinois’ 13th District. In 2012 she was one of four finalists for the nomination before Republican county chairmen chose Rodney Davis. In 2014 she unsuccessfully challenged Davis in the Republican primary.

Harold is an attorney at Meyer Capel in Champaign and won the Miss America pageant in 2003.

