GLT's Top Stories: Week Of Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2017

Here are the top stories we covered this week (Oct. 23-27, 2017) on WGLT and WGLT.org.

Charlie Harris' Legacy

Harris was the former Illinois State University Department of English chair and is being remembered as a terrific scholar. He passed away with a book at his side. Harris was 78.

Read the story: ISU's Charlie Harris Passes Away

Local Opioid Deaths Rise

Twenty-three people have fallen victim to opioid overdoses in McLean County so far in 2017. To share ideas for addressing the problem, local officials are planning the county's first-ever opioids summit Nov. 14.

Read the story: With Local Opioid Deaths Rising, Summit Seeks Solutions

Hate Group Calls For Constituents To Oppose ERA

The Illinois Family Institute, which is recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, is sending pre-recorded anti-Equal Rights Amendment messages to Bloomington-Normal homes.

Read the story: Hate Group Lobbies Against ERA With B-B Robocalls

A New Normal?

Normal's new comprehensive plan would give the town a makeover in terms of layout, housing and transportation. GLT's Mike McCurdy explores the plan with two of its creators.

Read the story: Town of Normal's Comprehensive Plan Would Change Community

GLT's Baylee Steelman delivers the News In Review.

