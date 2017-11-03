 GLT's Top Stories: Week Of Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2017 | WGLT

GLT's Top Stories: Week Of Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2017

  • Supporters of the Equal Rights Amedment march across Illinois State University's campus Sept. 16. The Illinois Family Institute is attempting to lobby constituents against the ERA through pre-recorded phone calls to B-N households.
Here are the top stories we covered this week (Oct. 23-27, 2017) on WGLT and WGLT.org.

Charlie Harris' Legacy

Harris was the former Illinois State University Department of English chair and is being remembered as a terrific scholar. He passed away with a book at his side. Harris was 78. 

Read the story: ISU's Charlie Harris Passes Away 

Local Opioid Deaths Rise

Twenty-three people have fallen victim to opioid overdoses in McLean County so far in 2017. To share ideas for addressing the problem, local officials are planning the county's first-ever opioids summit Nov. 14.

Read the story: With Local Opioid Deaths Rising, Summit Seeks Solutions

Hate Group Calls For Constituents To Oppose ERA

The Illinois Family Institute, which is recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, is sending pre-recorded anti-Equal Rights Amendment messages to Bloomington-Normal homes. 

Read the story: Hate Group Lobbies Against ERA With B-B Robocalls

A New Normal?

Normal's new comprehensive plan would give the town a makeover in terms of layout, housing and transportation. GLT's Mike McCurdy explores the plan with two of its creators.

Read the story: Town of Normal's Comprehensive Plan Would Change Community

Tags: 
Illinois State University
Equal Rights Amendment
Town of Normal
Opioids

