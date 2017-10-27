 GLT's Top Stories: Week Of Oct. 23-27, 2017 | WGLT

GLT's Top Stories: Week Of Oct. 23-27, 2017

By 11 hours ago
  • Each Unit 5 school board member has this quote on the back on their nameplate during board meetings, so it is facing them when discussing and passing rules and actions.
    Baylee Steelman / WGLT

Here are the top stories we covered this week (Oct. 23-27, 2017) on WGLT and WGLT.org.

Aldermen Admonish Renner

Six Bloomington City Council aldermen delivered Mayor Tari Renner a letter at the end of Monday's council meeting scorning his behavior toward others who disagree with him. Renner did not know he was receiving the letter prior to the meeting. He spoke on GLT's Sound Ideas the next afternoon. 

Read the story: Renner: 'Serious Communication Issues' To Resolve With Aldermen

Chiddix Students Speak With Space Man

Using ham radio, students at Chiddix Junior High School in Normal communicated with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it passed over central Illinois. Chiddix is one of 11 schools, and the only one in the state, that had the opportunity. 

Read the story: Calling Deep Space: Students Converse With Space Station Astronaut

In Memory

Bill Dickson volunteered with the Illinois State University softball team for about 20 years after his retirement from teaching and coaching. Dickson passed away Thursday of natural causes. He was 85. 

Read the story: ISU Softball Mourning Loss Of Longtime Volunteer Coach

"Let's love these children."

Normal Community and Normal West high school teachers are requesting that Unit 5's school board declare their schools as welcoming environments for students and faculty regardless of immigration status. One student spoke of her own experience as an immigrant in the community.

Read the story: Unit 5 Teachers Call For Welcoming Environment For Immigrant Families

