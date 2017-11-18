 GLT's Top Stories: Week Of Nov. 13-17, 2017 | WGLT

GLT's Top Stories: Week Of Nov. 13-17, 2017

By 8 minutes ago
  • Unit 5 School Board Member Joe Cleary was on the fence about the proposed tax breaks for Brandt Industries.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT

Here are the top stories we covered this week (Nov. 13-17, 2017) on WGLT and WGLT.org.

Less Power For Bloomington's Mayor?

Bloomington Alderman David Sage is proposing a measure that would lessen the power of Mayor Tari Renner. Six aldermen support the proposal to restrict a Bloomington mayor from unilaterally adding items to meeting agendas. Renner said it is a bad idea. The council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the measure.

Read the story: Mayoral Power At Risk In Bloomington

Business Incoming

A Canadian manufacturing company is coming to McLean County. The Unit 5 school board hesitated but ultimately approved tax breaks for Brandt Industries, as did the McLean County Board. Brandt will bring at least 300 jobs to the area over the next several years. 

Read the story: Only Brandt Knows How Much Taxpayers Might Contribute

Brady Talks Veto Session

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, told GLT why Republicans joined in overriding some of Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes. Brady said the decisions were not due to dwindling supporting from GOP lawmakers.

Read the story: Brady Explains Votes To Override Rauner On Debt Transparency, Student Loan Bills

Disability Health Initiatives

In seven months, 40 clients from Marcfirst have not dropped from an exercise program at Advocate BroMenn Health and Fitness Center. McLean County Health Department's behavioral health program manager said the pilot program is supposed to gather data to determine whether continuing and expanding it will reduce medical expenses in the Twin Cities.

Read the story: Pilot Project Improves Wellness Of Those With Disabilities 

