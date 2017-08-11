GLT's Top Stories: Week of Aug. 7-11, 2017

Here are the top stories we covered this week (Aug. 7-11, 2017) on GLT and WGLT.org.

City Manager Makeover

Town of Normal City Manager Mark Peterson announced he will retire in about eight months. The Town Council is beginning the process of his replacement.

County Board Conflict

McLean County Board member Chuck Erickson is accused of violating the Open Meetings Act for sending emails to Republican colleagues during a dispute over tents at the county fair.

Reaching Young Catholics

GLT's Judy Valente talks to local pastors and worshipers about why so many young people are turning away from religion and what the Catholic Church can do to get them back.

Restoration, Revitalization

The Sprague's Super Service Route 66 landmark will be up and running this weekend. The Town of Normal hopes this investment will attract tourism.

