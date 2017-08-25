GLT's Top Stories: Week of Aug. 21-25, 2017

Here are the top stories we covered this week (Aug. 21-25, 2017) on GLT and WGLT.org.

Sheet Cake Surprise

Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery decided to follow suit with Tina Fey's advice. During NBC's "Weekend Update," Fey suggested eating sheet cake with American flags on them instead of counterprotesting Neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Denny's Doughnuts created that opportunity for the community.

Read the story: Denny's Doughnuts Jumps On Tina Fey's Sheet Cake Activism

Lawmakers Leave

Illinois has a budget, but lawmakers are calling it quits on both sides of the aisle.

Read the story: Frustrated By Stalemate, Illinois Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits

Lead Detected In District 87

Four schools in Bloomington's school district tested positive for elevated lead in possible drinking water. Schools will be notifying parents on how this situation will be handled.

Read the story: Elevated Lead Levels Found At Four District 87 Schools

Sunshine, Science, Smiles, Oh And The Moon

Monday's solar eclipse brought the community outside to enjoy the rare experience. Organizations, schools and workplaces handed out safety glasses for viewing the phenomenon.

Read the story: 5 Ways Bloomington-Normal Will Be Watching The Total Eclipse

GLT's Baylee Steelman delivers News In Review.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.