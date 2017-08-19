 GLT's Top Stories: Week of Aug. 14-18, 2017 | WGLT

GLT's Top Stories: Week of Aug. 14-18, 2017

By 30 minutes ago
  • McLean County Republican Party Chair Chuck Erickson
    McLean County Republican Party Chair Chuck Erickson
    Ralph Weisheit / WGLT

Here are the top stories we covered this week (Aug. 14-18, 2017) on GLT and WGLT.org.

Facebook Backfire
McLean County Republicans received a multitude of responses after GOP Chair Chuck Erickson backed President Donald Trump's condemnation of "both sides" in Charlottesville. 

Read the story: McLean County GOP's Facebook Post Splits Local Republicans 

Where Is My Welcome Sign?
Welcome signs geared toward immigrants on Bloomington-Normal lawns went missing after the events in Charlottesville earlier this week. Residents took to the Not In Our Town Facebook group to speculate why. 

Read the story: Welcome Signs Go Missing From Lawns

Riled-up Renner
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner isn't ignoring constituent comments critiquing his role in the city. Renner commented on GLT's Facebook page in an attempt to engage with users.

Read the story: Aldermen Concerned About Renner's New 'Erratic' Facebook Comments 

Hot Dogs Are Happening
Portillo's has opened on Landmark Drive in Normal. During the waiting period of its construction, how much hype did it generate? ISU School Of Communication's Nate Carpenter takes a look.

Read the story: By The Numbers: Is Portillo's The Biggest Restaurant Opening Ever? 
 

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Not In Our Town
Portillo's
McLean County Board

Related Content

On The Road By 3:30 a.m. For Another Portillo's Opening

By Aug 15, 2017
Baylee Steelman / WGLT

You may like Portillo’s. But Peter Robinson loves Portillo’s.

He left his home in Waterman (near DeKalb) at 3:30 a.m. to be one of the first in line for Tuesday’s much-anticipated opening of the new Portillo’s in Normal. That’s a 90-minute drive, then another 5-hour wait, before the 10:30 a.m. opening. (By 9 a.m. there were around 12 people already in line in Normal, including Robinson.)

McLean County Board Quietly Approves Mental Health Position Money

By Aug 15, 2017
Charlie Schlenker / WGLT

McLean County Board members had braced for a second long discussion over funding for a mental health coordinator and its duties, but the issue passed Tuesday without a whisper.

Welcome Signs Go Missing From Lawns

By Aug 16, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Call it the case of the disappearing welcome signs.

A number of Bloomington-Normal residents are reporting that their corrugated plastic lawn signs offering a message of welcome in three languages have gone missing.