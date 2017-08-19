GLT's Top Stories: Week of Aug. 14-18, 2017

Here are the top stories we covered this week (Aug. 14-18, 2017) on GLT and WGLT.org.
Facebook Backfire
McLean County Republicans received a multitude of responses after GOP Chair Chuck Erickson backed President Donald Trump's condemnation of "both sides" in Charlottesville.
Read the story: McLean County GOP's Facebook Post Splits Local Republicans
Where Is My Welcome Sign?
Welcome signs geared toward immigrants on Bloomington-Normal lawns went missing after the events in Charlottesville earlier this week. Residents took to the Not In Our Town Facebook group to speculate why.
Read the story: Welcome Signs Go Missing From Lawns
Riled-up Renner
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner isn't ignoring constituent comments critiquing his role in the city. Renner commented on GLT's Facebook page in an attempt to engage with users.
Read the story: Aldermen Concerned About Renner's New 'Erratic' Facebook Comments
Hot Dogs Are Happening
Portillo's has opened on Landmark Drive in Normal. During the waiting period of its construction, how much hype did it generate? ISU School Of Communication's Nate Carpenter takes a look.
Read the story: By The Numbers: Is Portillo's The Biggest Restaurant Opening Ever?
WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.