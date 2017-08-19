GLT's Top Stories: Week of Aug. 14-18, 2017

Here are the top stories we covered this week (Aug. 14-18, 2017) on GLT and WGLT.org.

Facebook Backfire

McLean County Republicans received a multitude of responses after GOP Chair Chuck Erickson backed President Donald Trump's condemnation of "both sides" in Charlottesville.

Read the story: McLean County GOP's Facebook Post Splits Local Republicans

Where Is My Welcome Sign?

Welcome signs geared toward immigrants on Bloomington-Normal lawns went missing after the events in Charlottesville earlier this week. Residents took to the Not In Our Town Facebook group to speculate why.

Read the story: Welcome Signs Go Missing From Lawns

Riled-up Renner

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner isn't ignoring constituent comments critiquing his role in the city. Renner commented on GLT's Facebook page in an attempt to engage with users.

Read the story: Aldermen Concerned About Renner's New 'Erratic' Facebook Comments

Hot Dogs Are Happening

Portillo's has opened on Landmark Drive in Normal. During the waiting period of its construction, how much hype did it generate? ISU School Of Communication's Nate Carpenter takes a look.

Read the story: By The Numbers: Is Portillo's The Biggest Restaurant Opening Ever?



WGLT's Baylee Steelman recaps GLT's weekly top stories.

