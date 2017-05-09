GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/9/17

Hear from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan; she has a big worry about the effect of deregulation on the internet. Madigan talks with GLT's Charlie Schlenker about net neutrality. On Cinco de Mayo 2017, the Western Avenue Community Center is expanding its tamale festival to honor the service of its Hispanic outreach director. Judy Valente has that story. Celebrate the 80th anniversary of one of Unit 5's former neighborhood schools. Eugene Field School was converted to offices in 2004. The staff and families remember the school in a report from GLT correspondent Colleen Reynolds.