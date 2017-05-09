GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/9/17

By Staff 2 hours ago

Rules governing the internet and data are changing. Find out what that means for users. You'll hear from Illinois State University School Of Communication Assistant Director of Convergent Media Nate Carpenter on the steps needed to protect browser history and data and what's at risk.  Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and Alderman Amelia Buragas are in the studio following Monday's Council meeting. You'll hear about a new downtown task force and a transportation commission. We remember Ralph Smith; he helped create GLT more than 50 years ago. His memorial service is today.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/8/17

By Staff May 8, 2017

The body camera pilot program in the town of Normal has turned up an unanticipated benefit for officers. Police Chief Rick Bleichner talks with Charlie Schlenker about the time savings body cams can provide. The spring legislative session is coming to a close. Will anything get done? The IPR politics Round table will try to answer that question. And get a preview of a weekend event celebrating the Parklands Foundation Merwin Peserve.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/5/17

By Staff May 5, 2017

The town of Normal saw an 8% drop in its crime rate last year, but it wasn't easy. Hear about the annual crime report from police chief Rick Bleichner. Plus the Illinois Symphony strums with a Grammy-winning guitarist. 

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/4/17

By Staff May 4, 2017

Hear from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan; she has a big worry about the effect of deregulation on the internet. Madigan talks with GLT's Charlie Schlenker about net neutrality. On Cinco de Mayo 2017, the Western Avenue Community Center is expanding its tamale festival to honor the service of its Hispanic outreach director. Judy Valente has that story. Celebrate the 80th anniversary of one of Unit 5's former neighborhood schools. Eugene Field School was converted to offices in 2004. The staff and families remember the school in a report from GLT correspondent Colleen Reynolds. 