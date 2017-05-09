GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/9/17

Rules governing the internet and data are changing. Find out what that means for users. You'll hear from Illinois State University School Of Communication Assistant Director of Convergent Media Nate Carpenter on the steps needed to protect browser history and data and what's at risk. Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and Alderman Amelia Buragas are in the studio following Monday's Council meeting. You'll hear about a new downtown task force and a transportation commission. We remember Ralph Smith; he helped create GLT more than 50 years ago. His memorial service is today.