GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/5/17

A huge drop in contributions to the United Way of McLean County is forcing a reassessment of how best to serve the community. United Way CEO David Taylor talks with GLT's Charlie Schlenker about how to move forward. There's an edition of "Unknown Illinois." Listen as Judy Valente takes you to the banks of the Mackinaw River to visit a family of bald eagles. Mayor Kris Koos is in the studio to talk about the uptown underpass and a demolition delay at the former Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's Home.