GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/3/17

Illinois State University is receiving a big grant to create a program to mentor foster children and prepare them for college. It's a huge need. Charlie Schlenker talks with a former foster kid and now researcher Loretta Schaeffer about the barriers to success. As Green Top Grocery nears an opening in Bloomington, GLT Correspondent Ryan Denham take you inside. Hear about Children's Opera from Prairie Fire Theater and get a preview of New Route Theater’s 2nd Annual Voices of Pride staged readings.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/2/17

By Staff May 2, 2017

A huge drop in contributions to the United Way of McLean County is forcing a reassessment of how best to serve the community. United Way CEO David Taylor talks with GLT's Charlie Schlenker about how to move forward. There's an edition of "Unknown Illinois." Listen as Judy Valente takes you to the banks of the Mackinaw River to visit a family of bald eagles. Mayor Kris Koos is in the studio to talk about the uptown underpass and a demolition delay at the former Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's Home. 

 

GLT Sound Ideas 05/01/17

By Staff May 1, 2017

Hear about the protest over clothing guidelines at a Unit 5 Junior high and get the school districts reaction. Parents and residents are critical of the principle’s voice mail message they say is aimed at girls only. GLT’s Judy Valente talks with a spokesperson for the parents and a Unit 5 official.  During an edition of GLT’s Datebook find out how students involved in their community are being recognized…you’ll hear about the YICU Youth Service Awards. And you'll get a better understanding the important work of a cancer center chaplain.      

GLT Sound Ideas 04/28/17

By Staff Apr 28, 2017

An indie film maker and ISU graduate is about to scare the pants off movie goers. Zakk Fairly said he tries to let the audience create the fear for itself, not dispel the uncertainty by showing too much. Fairly talked with Laura Kennedy about his new premier Saturday at the Normal Theater and his first short film, "Beyond Normal." Plus, the end of a storied broadcasting career. GLT says goodbye to Willis Kern. And we'll explore, the tough job of a hospice chaplain. Hip Pocket rides again as well.