GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/3/17

Illinois State University is receiving a big grant to create a program to mentor foster children and prepare them for college. It's a huge need. Charlie Schlenker talks with a former foster kid and now researcher Loretta Schaeffer about the barriers to success. As Green Top Grocery nears an opening in Bloomington, GLT Correspondent Ryan Denham take you inside. Hear about Children's Opera from Prairie Fire Theater and get a preview of New Route Theater’s 2nd Annual Voices of Pride staged readings.