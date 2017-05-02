GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/2/17

An indie film maker and ISU graduate is about to scare the pants off movie goers. Zakk Fairly said he tries to let the audience create the fear for itself, not dispel the uncertainty by showing too much. Fairly talked with Laura Kennedy about his new premier Saturday at the Normal Theater and his first short film, "Beyond Normal." Plus, the end of a storied broadcasting career. GLT says goodbye to Willis Kern. And we'll explore, the tough job of a hospice chaplain. Hip Pocket rides again as well.