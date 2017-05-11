GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/11/17

In an update from Black Lives Matter, the group still has concerns about police relations. Cinnamon Porter talks with GLT's Judy Valente about a continued Black Lives Matter push for a citizen review panel. You'll also hear from two Illinois State University leaders. Charlie Schlenker talks with President Dietz about the budget and more. Jon Norton reports with the Illinois State University athletic director about outsourcing comprehensive multi media rights. As Wonder Woman hits the big screen, find out what makes her an enduring character. 

SI Full Podcast

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/10/17

Hear about a new study on racial and income equality in Bloomington Normal. It finds disparities in policing, environmental pollution, discrimination, and affordable housing. GLT’s Judy Valente talks with Illinois State University student researchers about the data. You’ll hear from Mike Matejka with Not In Our Town, the group which commissioned the study. What happens now that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey? Find out what ISU Political Scientist Meghan Leonard thinks. Discover what you need to do to keep a star of your garden shining bright.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/9/17

Rules governing the internet and data are changing. Find out what that means for users. You'll hear from Illinois State University School Of Communication Assistant Director of Convergent Media Nate Carpenter on the steps needed to protect browser history and data and what's at risk.  Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and Alderman Amelia Buragas are in the studio following Monday's Council meeting. You'll hear about a new downtown task force and a transportation commission. We remember Ralph Smith; he helped create GLT more than 50 years ago. His memorial service is today.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/8/17

The body camera pilot program in the town of Normal has turned up an unanticipated benefit for officers. Police Chief Rick Bleichner talks with Charlie Schlenker about the time savings body cams can provide. The spring legislative session is coming to a close. Will anything get done? The IPR politics Round table will try to answer that question. And get a preview of a weekend event celebrating the Parklands Foundation Merwin Peserve.