GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/11/17

In an update from Black Lives Matter, the group still has concerns about police relations. Cinnamon Porter talks with GLT's Judy Valente about a continued Black Lives Matter push for a citizen review panel. You'll also hear from two Illinois State University leaders. Charlie Schlenker talks with President Dietz about the budget and more. Jon Norton reports with the Illinois State University athletic director about outsourcing comprehensive multi media rights. As Wonder Woman hits the big screen, find out what makes her an enduring character.