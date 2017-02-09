GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/9/17

A nondescript West Bloomington chain linked fence is no longer separating people from a vacant lot, but bringing them together. Hear from the creator of The Giving Fence, which is a place to leave and and get free winter gear. Get a preview of a planned parenthood rally in downtown Bloomington on Saturday that could draw 1200 people; Charlie Schlenker talks with an organizer. Willis Kern talks with the host of The Jerry Springer Show about civic engagement. Jerry Springer is on the Illinois State University campus.