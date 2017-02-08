GLT's Sound Ideas 2/8/17

 Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is continuing to oppose many of President Trump's cabinet nominees. He was among the 50 senators voting against Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary. Durbin sounds off on other nominees and Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, in an IPR interview. Illinois State University and the McLean County Museum of History are teaming up on a community reading program. You'll hear more about anthropologist Sujey Vega's book Latino Heartland: Of Borders and Belonging in the Midwest. And the Parklands Foundation is celebrating its 50th year. You'll hear from foundation board member Matt Fraker.

The Normal Town Council is continuing to ponder the type of pedestrian rail crossing in uptown Normal. The obstacle is the railroad tracks. Councilman Kevin McCarthy talk about the probable underpass and other town council business. Hear how empowering woman can empower the economy.  Charlie Schlenker talks with feminist economist Yana Rodgers, who is this year's Illinois Wesleyan Eckley Lecturer. During our segment "Animal House," learn how to keep cats off of the counter. Also, we'll tell you about a prestigious national award for GLT Blues. 

Are social service agencies in Illinois caught in the middle of the state budget crisis or in the crosshairs? Some directors are beginning to wonder if there’s a strategy to eliminate them. In the latest interview in our series "Stretched Thinner," you’ll hear that Life-Cil actually helps save the state money by enabling independent living. The nominee for Education Secretary is a proponent of school vouchers and is scheduled for a senate confirmation vote tomorrow. Hear from the president of the Unit 5 teachers union why vouchers may not be a good idea.

There is the possibility that the governor and state lawmakers have blood on their hands from the state budget standoff. Take, for example, longer waiting lists for treating heroine addiction because the state isn't paying. Hear Ann Campon from the Tazwood Center for Wellness as a part of GLT's series "Stretched Thinner" which examines the effect of the budget standoff. Also hear about the impact of people with disabilities. Plus jazz vocalist Darden Purcell.