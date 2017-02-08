GLT's Sound Ideas 2/8/17

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is continuing to oppose many of President Trump's cabinet nominees. He was among the 50 senators voting against Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary. Durbin sounds off on other nominees and Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, in an IPR interview. Illinois State University and the McLean County Museum of History are teaming up on a community reading program. You'll hear more about anthropologist Sujey Vega's book Latino Heartland: Of Borders and Belonging in the Midwest. And the Parklands Foundation is celebrating its 50th year. You'll hear from foundation board member Matt Fraker.