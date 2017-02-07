GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/7/17

The Normal Town Council is continuing to ponder the type of pedestrian rail crossing in uptown Normal. The obstacle is the railroad tracks. Councilman Kevin McCarthy talk about the probable underpass and other town council business. Hear how empowering woman can empower the economy. Charlie Schlenker talks with feminist economist Yana Rodgers, who is this year's Illinois Wesleyan Eckley Lecturer. During our segment "Animal House," learn how to keep cats off of the counter. Also, we'll tell you about a prestigious national award for GLT Blues.