GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/7/17

By Staff 1 hour ago

The Normal Town Council is continuing to ponder the type of pedestrian rail crossing in uptown Normal. The obstacle is the railroad tracks. Councilman Kevin McCarthy talk about the probable underpass and other town council business. Hear how empowering woman can empower the economy.  Charlie Schlenker talks with feminist economist Yana Rodgers, who is this year's Illinois Wesleyan Eckley Lecturer. During our segment "Animal House," learn how to keep cats off of the counter. Also, we'll tell you about a prestigious national award for GLT Blues. 

GLT's Sound Ideas 2/6/17

By Staff Feb 6, 2017

Are social service agencies in Illinois caught in the middle of the state budget crisis or in the crosshairs? Some directors are beginning to wonder if there’s a strategy to eliminate them. In the latest interview in our series "Stretched Thinner," you’ll hear that Life-Cil actually helps save the state money by enabling independent living. The nominee for Education Secretary is a proponent of school vouchers and is scheduled for a senate confirmation vote tomorrow. Hear from the president of the Unit 5 teachers union why vouchers may not be a good idea.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/3/17

By Staff Feb 3, 2017

There is the possibility that the governor and state lawmakers have blood on their hands from the state budget standoff. Take, for example, longer waiting lists for treating heroine addiction because the state isn't paying. Hear Ann Campon from the Tazwood Center for Wellness as a part of GLT's series "Stretched Thinner" which examines the effect of the budget standoff. Also hear about the impact of people with disabilities. Plus jazz vocalist Darden Purcell.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/2/17

By Staff Feb 2, 2017

Sexual assault victims and senior citizens who use programs at the YWCA continue to be at the mercy of dwindling state funds. During another installment of our interview series "Stretched Thinner," the YWCA's Liz German gives an update on financial problems caused by the state budget impasse, now hitting month 19. Laura Kennedy walks you through the latest exhibit at the McClean County Art Center with an artist who finds the sky to be more than a canvas for clouds. Jon Norton talks with Stone and Snow; the next band at the Duncan Manor Songwriter Series.  