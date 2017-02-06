GLT's Sound Ideas 2/6/17

Are social service agencies in Illinois caught in the middle of the state budget crisis or in the crosshairs? Some directors are beginning to wonder if there’s a strategy to eliminate them. In the latest interview in our series "Stretched Thinner," you’ll hear that Life-Cil actually helps save the state money by enabling independent living. The nominee for Education Secretary is a proponent of school vouchers and is scheduled for a senate confirmation vote tomorrow. Hear from the president of the Unit 5 teachers union why vouchers may not be a good idea. And find out how Kobe Buffalomeat went viral. Illinois State University social media analyst Nate Carpetner talks about the online impact of the ISU football recruit.