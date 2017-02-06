GLT's Sound Ideas 2/6/17

By Staff

Are social service agencies in Illinois caught in the middle of the state budget crisis or in the crosshairs? Some directors are beginning to wonder if there’s a strategy to eliminate them. In the latest interview in our series "Stretched Thinner," you’ll hear that Life-Cil actually helps save the state money by enabling independent living. The nominee for Education Secretary is a proponent of school vouchers and is scheduled for a senate confirmation vote tomorrow. Hear from the president of the Unit 5 teachers union why vouchers may not be a good idea. And find out how Kobe Buffalomeat went viral. Illinois State University social media analyst Nate Carpetner talks about the online impact of the ISU football recruit.  

SI Full Podcast

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/3/17

By Staff Feb 3, 2017

There is the possibility that the governor and state lawmakers have blood on their hands from the state budget standoff. Take, for example, longer waiting lists for treating heroine addiction because the state isn't paying. Hear Ann Campon from the Tazwood Center for Wellness as a part of GLT's series "Stretched Thinner" which examines the effect of the budget standoff. Also hear about the impact of people with disabilities. Plus jazz vocalist Darden Purcell.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/2/17

By Staff Feb 2, 2017

Sexual assault victims and senior citizens who use programs at the YWCA continue to be at the mercy of dwindling state funds. During another installment of our interview series "Stretched Thinner," the YWCA's Liz German gives an update on financial problems caused by the state budget impasse, now hitting month 19. Laura Kennedy walks you through the latest exhibit at the McClean County Art Center with an artist who finds the sky to be more than a canvas for clouds. Jon Norton talks with Stone and Snow; the next band at the Duncan Manor Songwriter Series.  

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/1/17

By Staff Feb 1, 2017

Caterpillar's stunning announcement that it will relocate its headquarters to Chicago continues to reverberate in Central Illinois. We'll analyze "Big Yellow's pivot north with Kyle Ham, head of Bloomington-Normal's Economic Development Council. Illinois State University's judicial decision-making expert, Meghan Leonard,  examines President Trump's new Supreme Court justice appointment. And you'll hear how Mid-Central Community Action is faring in the face of 19 months without a state budget.  