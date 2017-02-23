GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/23/17

Political speeches at award shows are nothing new, and this season has been especially spicy. Are they appropriate? GLT's Culture Maven, Shari Zeck, talks with Laura Kennedy about political speeches at the Oscars and readies you for some "Trump Talk" from the stage on Sunday. Get a peek at a new exhibit documenting the long rivalry between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Also, discover how a bike ride across Death Valley can fight climate change. We'll hear from a couple of cyclists planning to pedal across the desert. 

SI Full Podcast

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/22/17

Feb 22, 2017

Bloomington wants to end its 30 year west-side tax zone deal with Normal. Charlie Schlenker has an in-depth report with representatives of both sides. The community's chief economic developer is in the studio to weigh in. You'll hear from Kyle Ham, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. Also, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz talks about higher education funding and the search for a new vice president as well as new university trustees.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/21/17

Feb 21, 2017

Find out how to reduce Illinois' burgeoning prison population and help those released successfully reenter society. Former McLean County Chief Judge Elizabeth Robb talks with GLT's Judy Valente about her work on the governor's commission on criminal justice and sentencing reform. Willis Kern talks with the first of two Democratic challengers to announce a campaign against Governor Bruce Rauner. Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar spoke in Normal. Also, Jon Norton catches up with the band Old Shoe that will play at Six Strings this Thursday. 

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/20/17

Feb 20, 2017

As the clock ticks toward the loss of 21 soccer fields on airport land, the debate about what to do intensifies. GLT Correspondent Colleen Reynolds talks with the players in this community discussion. Some are for and some against a multi-million dollar, multi-sports complex. Unit Five Superintendent Mark Daniel is accepting praise from the governor for dual credit programs, but says the district would have been offering them anyway. Charlie Schlenker has our regular interview with the school superintendent. Also, discover why you should never play dodge ball with a softball player.