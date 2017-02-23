GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/23/17

Political speeches at award shows are nothing new, and this season has been especially spicy. Are they appropriate? GLT's Culture Maven, Shari Zeck, talks with Laura Kennedy about political speeches at the Oscars and readies you for some "Trump Talk" from the stage on Sunday. Get a peek at a new exhibit documenting the long rivalry between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Also, discover how a bike ride across Death Valley can fight climate change. We'll hear from a couple of cyclists planning to pedal across the desert.