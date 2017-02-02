GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/2/17

By Staff 1 hour ago

Sexual assault victims and senior citizens who use programs at the YWCA continue to be at the mercy of dwindling state funds. During another installment of our interview series "Stretched Thinner," the YWCA's Liz German gives an update on financial problems caused by the state budget impasse, now hitting month 19. Laura Kennedy walks you through the latest exhibit at the McClean County Art Center with an artist who finds the sky to be more than a canvas for clouds. Jon Norton talks with Stone and Snow; the next band at the Duncan Manor Songwriter Series.  

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/1/17

By Staff Feb 1, 2017

Caterpillar's stunning announcement that it will relocate its headquarters to Chicago continues to reverberate in Central Illinois. We'll analyze "Big Yellow's pivot north with Kyle Ham, head of Bloomington-Normal's Economic Development Council. Illinois State University's judicial decision-making expert, Meghan Leonard,  examines President Trump's new Supreme Court justice appointment. And you'll hear how Mid-Central Community Action is faring in the face of 19 months without a state budget.  

GLT's Sound Ideas: 1/31/17

By Staff Jan 31, 2017

Hear how the protracted state budget impasse is affecting Children's Home and Aid and their program "The Butterfly Project," which serves high risk children. GLT's Jon Norton talks with Lisa Pieper for part two of our interview series "Stretched Thinner." You’ll also get an update on the state of the Path Crisis Center. City Manager David Hales is in the studio. We’ll talk about the 5 year Capital Improvement Plan, the budget, and the coliseum. And you’ll hear from Peoria Public Radio on the announcement today that Caterpillar will move its world headquarters from Peoria.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 1/30/17

By Staff Jan 30, 2017

During our interview series "Stretched Thin" in May, you heard from social service agencies struggling because of the state budget stalemate. In "Stretched Thinner" you’ll find out how they and their clients are doing today.Laura Kennedy talks with Melissa Breeden, the director of the YWCA's Young Wonders Early Learning program in part one of the GLT News Series "Stretched Thinner." President Trump would have you believe angry, white, blue-collar men are the most economically disaffected. Actual research show a different group is struggling more.