GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/2/17

Sexual assault victims and senior citizens who use programs at the YWCA continue to be at the mercy of dwindling state funds. During another installment of our interview series "Stretched Thinner," the YWCA's Liz German gives an update on financial problems caused by the state budget impasse, now hitting month 19. Laura Kennedy walks you through the latest exhibit at the McClean County Art Center with an artist who finds the sky to be more than a canvas for clouds. Jon Norton talks with Stone and Snow; the next band at the Duncan Manor Songwriter Series.