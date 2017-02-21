GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/21/17

As the clock ticks toward the loss of 21 soccer fields on airport land, the debate about what to do intensifies. GLT Correspondent Colleen Reynolds talks with the players in this community discussion. Some are for and some against a multi-million dollar, multi-sports complex. Unit Five Superintendent Mark Daniel is accepting praise from the governor for dual credit programs, but says the district would have been offering them anyway. Charlie Schlenker has our regular interview with the school superintendent. Also, discover why you should never play dodge ball with a softball player.