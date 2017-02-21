GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/21/17

By Staff 2 hours ago

Find out how to reduce Illinois' burgeoning prison population and help those released successfully reenter society. Former McLean County Chief Judge Elizabeth Robb talks with GLT's Judy Valente about her work on the governor's commission on criminal justice and sentencing reform. Willis Kern talks with the first of two Democratic challengers to announce a campaign against Governor Bruce Rauner. Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar spoke in Normal. Also, Jon Norton catches up with the band Old Shoe that will play at Six Strings this Thursday. 

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/20/17

By Staff Feb 20, 2017

As the clock ticks toward the loss of 21 soccer fields on airport land, the debate about what to do intensifies. GLT Correspondent Colleen Reynolds talks with the players in this community discussion. Some are for and some against a multi-million dollar, multi-sports complex. Unit Five Superintendent Mark Daniel is accepting praise from the governor for dual credit programs, but says the district would have been offering them anyway. Charlie Schlenker has our regular interview with the school superintendent. Also, discover why you should never play dodge ball with a softball player.

GLT Sound Ideas 02/16/17 Candidate Forum

By Mike McCurdy Feb 17, 2017

Downtown revitalization figured strongly in answers during the GLT Bloomington Mayoral candidates forum. Willis Kern hosted the forum, broadcast live. 

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/16/17

By Staff Feb 16, 2017

While you overdose on leftover Valentine's Day chocolate, keep in mind chocolate actually goes back centuries. It was even a form of currency. Charlie Schlenker talks with an Illinois State University anthropologist about the evolution of chocolate. It's the 50th anniversary of a play based on Shakespeare's Hamlet. Hear from the director of Illinois State University's production of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead. Also, get caught up on dining out in Bloomington Normal. You'll hear from the man that runs the Facebook page "Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene."