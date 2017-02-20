GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/20/17

By Staff 41 minutes ago

As the clock ticks toward the loss of 21 soccer fields on airport land, the debate about what to do intensifies. GLT Correspondent Colleen Reynolds talks with the players in this community discussion. Some are for and some against a multi-million dollar, multi-sports complex. Unit Five Superintendent Mark Daniel is accepting praise from the governor for dual credit programs, but says the district would have been offering them anyway. Charlie Schlenker has our regular interview with the school superintendent. Also, discover why you should never play dodge ball with a softball player.

Tags: 
SI Full Podcast

Related Content

GLT Sound Ideas 02/16/17 Candidate Forum

By Mike McCurdy Feb 17, 2017

Downtown revitalization figured strongly in answers during the GLT Bloomington Mayoral candidates forum. Willis Kern hosted the forum, broadcast live. 

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/16/17

By Staff Feb 16, 2017

While you overdose on leftover Valentine's Day chocolate, keep in mind chocolate actually goes back centuries. It was even a form of currency. Charlie Schlenker talks with an Illinois State University anthropologist about the evolution of chocolate. It's the 50th anniversary of a play based on Shakespeare's Hamlet. Hear from the director of Illinois State University's production of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead. Also, get caught up on dining out in Bloomington Normal. You'll hear from the man that runs the Facebook page "Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene."

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/14/17

By Staff Feb 14, 2017

Famed actor and Illinois State University alumni Jane Lynch made her mark in the Christopher Guest movie parodies of the folk music and dog show worlds: “A Mighty Wind” and “Best in Show.”  Charlie Schlenker has the interview with Lynch who may be best known for the TV show Glee.  Lynch will get an honorary degree on Thursday. Hear from the granddaughter of the founder of the Catholic Worker Movement. Judy Valente talks with Kate Hennessy who has written a new memoir about her mother and her grandmother.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/13/17

By Staff Feb 13, 2017

Hear from the woman that uncovered the lead contamination in Flint, Michigan's water. Pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha speaks with Judy Valente ahead of her address at Illinois Wesleyan University. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin was in Bloomington over the weekend. He tells Charlie Schlenker that Democrats still have the ability to help shape health care policy in an interview. Also hear from Bloomington-Normal native, and now New York City saxophonist, Ryan Weisheit. 