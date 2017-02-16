GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/16/17

While you overdose on leftover Valentine's Day chocolate, keep in mind chocolate actually goes back centuries. It was even a form of currency. Charlie Schlenker talks with an Illinois State University anthropologist about the evolution of chocolate. It's the 50th anniversary of a play based on Shakespeare's Hamlet. Hear from the director of Illinois State University's production of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead. Also, get caught up on dining out in Bloomington Normal. You'll hear from the man that runs the Facebook page "Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene."