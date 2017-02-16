GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/16/17

About 14% of the waste that goes to the McLean County landfill is organic, and that's worth trying to reduce. Ecology action center director Michael Brown talks about planning the next 20 years of solid waste disposal and recycling, as well as getting ready for a landfill closure. Plus a street car man reflects on his life in Bloomington. Mourning Abraham Lincoln is not a sad thing for some people after the assassination. And how do you tell a rogue tweet from a fake one?