GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/14/17

Famed actor and Illinois State University alumni Jane Lynch made her mark in the Christopher Guest movie parodies of the folk music and dog show worlds: “A Mighty Wind” and “Best in Show.”  Charlie Schlenker has the interview with Lynch who may be best known for the TV show Glee.  Lynch will get an honorary degree on Thursday. Hear from the granddaughter of the founder of the Catholic Worker Movement. Judy Valente talks with Kate Hennessy who has written a new memoir about her mother and her grandmother. Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner talks with GLT’s Mike McCurdy about infrastructure.

Hear from the woman that uncovered the lead contamination in Flint, Michigan's water. Pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha speaks with Judy Valente ahead of her address at Illinois Wesleyan University. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin was in Bloomington over the weekend. He tells Charlie Schlenker that Democrats still have the ability to help shape health care policy in an interview. Also hear from Bloomington-Normal native, and now New York City saxophonist, Ryan Weisheit. 

About 14% of the waste that goes to the McLean County landfill is organic, and that's worth trying to reduce. Ecology action center director Michael Brown talks about planning the next 20 years of solid waste disposal and recycling, as well as getting ready for a landfill closure. Plus a street car man reflects on his life in Bloomington. Mourning Abraham Lincoln is not a sad thing for some people after the assassination. And how do you tell a rogue tweet from a fake one?

A nondescript West Bloomington chain linked fence is no longer separating people from a vacant lot, but bringing them together. Hear from the creator of The Giving Fence, which is a place to leave and and get free winter gear. Get a preview of a planned parenthood rally in downtown Bloomington on Saturday that could draw 1200 people; Charlie Schlenker talks with an organizer. Willis Kern talks with the host of The Jerry Springer Show about civic engagement. Jerry Springer is on the Illinois State University campus.