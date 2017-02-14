GLT's Sound Ideas: 2/14/17

Famed actor and Illinois State University alumni Jane Lynch made her mark in the Christopher Guest movie parodies of the folk music and dog show worlds: “A Mighty Wind” and “Best in Show.” Charlie Schlenker has the interview with Lynch who may be best known for the TV show Glee. Lynch will get an honorary degree on Thursday. Hear from the granddaughter of the founder of the Catholic Worker Movement. Judy Valente talks with Kate Hennessy who has written a new memoir about her mother and her grandmother. Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner talks with GLT’s Mike McCurdy about infrastructure.