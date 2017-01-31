Hear how the protracted state budget impasse is affecting Children's Home and Aid and their program "The Butterfly Project," which serves high risk children. GLT's Jon Norton talks with Lisa Pieper for part two of our interview series "Stretched Thinner." You’ll also get an update on the state of the Path Crisis Center. City Manager David Hales is in the studio. We’ll talk about the 5 year Capital Improvement Plan, the budget, and the coliseum. And you’ll hear from Peoria Public Radio on the announcement today that Caterpillar will move its world headquarters from Peoria.
GLT's Sound Ideas: 1/31/17
By Staff • 28 minutes ago