GLT's Sound Ideas: 1/31/17

By Staff 28 minutes ago

Hear how the protracted state budget impasse is affecting Children's Home and Aid and their program "The Butterfly Project," which serves high risk children. GLT's Jon Norton talks with Lisa Pieper for part two of our interview series "Stretched Thinner." You’ll also get an update on the state of the Path Crisis Center. City Manager David Hales is in the studio. We’ll talk about the 5 year Capital Improvement Plan, the budget, and the coliseum. And you’ll hear from Peoria Public Radio on the announcement today that Caterpillar will move its world headquarters from Peoria.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 1/30/17

By Staff 23 hours ago

During our interview series "Stretched Thin" in May, you heard from social service agencies struggling because of the state budget stalemate. In "Stretched Thinner" you’ll find out how they and their clients are doing today.Laura Kennedy talks with Melissa Breeden, the director of the YWCA's Young Wonders Early Learning program in part one of the GLT News Series "Stretched Thinner." President Trump would have you believe angry, white, blue-collar men are the most economically disaffected. Actual research show a different group is struggling more.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 1/27/17

By staff Jan 27, 2017

State senator Bill Brady is welcoming parts of the likely effect of the Trump administration on the state of Illinois. In the GLT interview, hear Brady talk about how problematic the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act is for Illinois. Plus the world of game design-Bradley University students are using Kickstarter to fund the creation of the game.  And you'll also hear about the Illinois Attorney General's legal move, stopping the pay of state workers to pressure law makers to reach a budget deal.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 01/26/2017

By student Jan 26, 2017

Famed actor and ISU alum Jane Lynch made her mark in the Christopher Guest movie parodies of the dog show and folk music worlds Best In Show and A Mighty Wind. Charlie Schlenker has the interview with Lynch who may be best known for the TV show Glee. The McLean County Landfill will close soon. Then what? Michael Brown with the Ecology Action Center has the answers. He’s developing a new 20 year solid waste plan for the County. And meet the band Gay Neighbors. Jon Norton has the interview and some music.