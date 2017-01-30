GLT's Sound Ideas: 1/30/17

By Staff 38 minutes ago

During our interview series "Stretched Thin" in May, you heard from social service agencies struggling because of the state budget stalemate. In "Stretched Thinner" you’ll find out how they and their clients are doing today.Laura Kennedy talks with Melissa Breeden, the director of the YWCA's Young Wonders Early Learning program in part one of the GLT News Series "Stretched Thinner." President Trump would have you believe angry, white, blue-collar men are the most economically disaffected. Actual research show a different group is struggling more.  And in the latest GLT Date book, Laura Kennedy previews "Sons of the Prophet" on stage at Heartland Theater in Normal.

SI Full Podcast

GLT's Sound Ideas: 1/27/17

By staff Jan 27, 2017

State senator Bill Brady is welcoming parts of the likely effect of the Trump administration on the state of Illinois. In the GLT interview, hear Brady talk about how problematic the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act is for Illinois. Plus the world of game design-Bradley University students are using Kickstarter to fund the creation of the game.  And you'll also hear about the Illinois Attorney General's legal move, stopping the pay of state workers to pressure law makers to reach a budget deal.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 01/26/2017

By student Jan 26, 2017

Famed actor and ISU alum Jane Lynch made her mark in the Christopher Guest movie parodies of the dog show and folk music worlds Best In Show and A Mighty Wind. Charlie Schlenker has the interview with Lynch who may be best known for the TV show Glee. The McLean County Landfill will close soon. Then what? Michael Brown with the Ecology Action Center has the answers. He’s developing a new 20 year solid waste plan for the County. And meet the band Gay Neighbors. Jon Norton has the interview and some music.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/23/17

By staff Jan 23, 2017

Donald Trump has given his first speech as president and we’ll break it down. How did Trump's inaugural address compare to others? You'll hear from a Vanderbilt University scholar who has studied inaugural addresses and political speech for 30 years. You’ll also hear from two women who marched on Washington. One of them is busy archiving the trip for future research. And get to know the eclectic Mucca Pazza coming to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. 