GLT's Sound Ideas 08/22/17

There's a lot of interest in donating human milk in McLean County. Tammy Brooks from the McLean County Health Department oversees the milk bank program that has thousands of ounces in storage. GLT's Ryan Denham talks with donors about the milk bank. You'd recognize the music of Verlon Thomson. His songs have been recorded by the biggest in the music industry. Find out why an ISU professor is KickStarter Fundraising Mode to raise money for a documentary about the singer-songwriter and American troubadour. And the conversation about police and race from last night’s Town of Normal Council meeting continues. Mayor Chris Koos and the co-chair of a committee examining the issue, Dontae Latson are in the studio.