 GLT's Sound Ideas 08/22/17 | WGLT

GLT's Sound Ideas 08/22/17

By Staff 1 hour ago

There's a lot of interest in donating human milk in McLean County. Tammy Brooks from the McLean County Health Department oversees the milk bank program that has thousands of ounces in storage. GLT's Ryan Denham talks with donors about the milk bank. You'd recognize the music of Verlon Thomson. His songs have been recorded by the biggest in the music industry. Find out why an ISU professor is KickStarter Fundraising Mode to raise money for a documentary about the singer-songwriter and American troubadour. And the conversation about police and race from last night’s Town of Normal Council meeting continues. Mayor Chris Koos and the co-chair of a committee examining the issue, Dontae Latson are in the studio. 

Tags: 
SI Full Podcast

Related Content

GLT Sound Ideas 08/18/17

By Staff Aug 18, 2017

The City of Bloomington could look at its own asphalt plant. The why or why not in part two of Colleen Reynolds’ interview on the street resurfacing program. Ryan Denham looks at Bruegala and a new entry into the Bloomington Normal Craft Brewing Scene. Plus, Jon Norton talks with Country Bluegrass Legend Sam Bush.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/17/17

By Staff Aug 17, 2017

Catch up with Senators Duckworth and Durbin. During the August Congressional Recess, Illinois elected representatives are buzzing around the state. Charlie Schlenker has the interviews with reaction to the latest Trump administration controversy, plus questions about health care and agriculture.  GLT’s Ryan Denham catches up with McLean County Trump supporters we first heard from during the election season. Find out if their support is decreasing. And get an update on Bloomington’s roads and streets and efforts to repair and maintain them. 

GLT Sound Ideas 08/16/17

By Staff Aug 17, 2017

There are other reasons to like brick streets than historical authenticity or neighborhood environment. Economics are a factor too. A master plan for brick streets in Bloomingtin, revised and reconsidered. Plus. Furor in McLean County over GOP Chairman Chuck Erickson's support of Donald Trump's much criticized comments about the killing and violence in Charlottesville, VA.