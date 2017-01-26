GLT's Sound Ideas: 01/26/2017

Famed actor and ISU alum Jane Lynch made her mark in the Christopher Guest movie parodies of the dog show and folk music worlds Best In Show and A Mighty Wind. Charlie Schlenker has the interview with Lynch who may be best known for the TV show Glee. The McLean County Landfill will close soon. Then what? Michael Brown with the Ecology Action Center has the answers. He’s developing a new 20 year solid waste plan for the County. And meet the band Gay Neighbors. Jon Norton has the interview and some music.