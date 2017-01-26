GLT's Sound Ideas: 01/26/2017

Famed actor and ISU alum Jane Lynch made her mark in the Christopher Guest movie parodies of the dog show and folk music worlds Best In Show and A Mighty Wind. Charlie Schlenker has the interview with Lynch who may be best known for the TV show Glee. The McLean County Landfill will close soon. Then what? Michael Brown with the Ecology Action Center has the answers. He’s developing a new 20 year solid waste plan for the County. And meet the band Gay Neighbors. Jon Norton has the interview and some music.

Donald Trump has given his first speech as president and we’ll break it down. How did Trump's inaugural address compare to others? You'll hear from a Vanderbilt University scholar who has studied inaugural addresses and political speech for 30 years. You’ll also hear from two women who marched on Washington. One of them is busy archiving the trip for future research. And get to know the eclectic Mucca Pazza coming to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. 

Our series of interviews on a controversial west Bloomington house continues. Find out what a Bloomington Alderman thinks of the property on West Jefferson that some call a community house and others call a police substation. Scott Black says he'll support the house. Check in two ISU political scientists. Erik Rankin and Tom McClure have joined us since last summer's political conventions. They sound off on the transition, ethics, and the Supreme Court. And Charlie Schlenker brings you another in our series of interviews with potential Illinois Symphony Orchestra Music Directors. 

It’s the first of three interviews on a proposed West Bloomington police substation. Hear from a Black Lives Matter rep who says neighbors are skeptical. Jon Norton talks with Ky Ajayi.  Aldermen could decide on the substation next week. And during Animal House, hear how you can keep your pet's engaged, even when you're away. And Willis Kern talks with the author of a newly published book on the history of Illinois State University football. 