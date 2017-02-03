GLT's Grow: Yard Camo

Got something in your yard you want to hide, like those unsightly, but oh-so-important utility boxes? Patrick Murphy, host of GLT's Grow, has some advice for you.
- Ron in Normal asked Murph for advice on hiding the utility boxes in his back yard.
- First of all, any work you do around these boxes must be done safely. Don't dig in direct vicinity around the boxes.
- Screening the boxes is a possibility. Consider an arbor with vines or an attractive shed with vines growing up the side.
- Try a "wall" of plantings, like evergreens. Statuary to distract the eye is a good idea.
- Don't attempt to paint the boxes -- it's dangerous and illegal.
- Whatever you do, make sure the utility workers have easy access to the boxes.