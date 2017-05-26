GLT's Grow: Tracking Down Native Plants

Sometimes you just want to plant a huckleberry bush in your yard. And sometimes it's just a pain trying to actually find a huckleberry bush. Finding native plants can be a challenge.

Eric in Hudson, Illinois wants native plants in his yard -- but they're not always easy to find.

Native plants easily adapt to settings in which they grow, making them appealing to gardeners.

Seeds require more work to coax into being, so getting a start might be a better option for gardeners.

Seed Source, PrairieMoon and PlantNative are good websites to track down some native plants.

Illinois Native Plant Society can help gardeners interested in transitioning to a native plant yard. Wild Ones is another organization that can assist those interested in native plants. U of I Extension is also helpful in tracking down plants.

Never take seeds and plants from public ground or so business with companies or individuals that do so. That's illegal! So stick with reputable websites. Listen to GLT's Grow.