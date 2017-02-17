GLT's Grow: Starting Seeds For Spring

With spring looming, gardeners can get a let up on their work outside by starting inside -- starting seeds inside, that is.
- Figure out how much space you have to fill and purchase seeds according to how big they will get and how well they will get along with plants close by.
- Most annual flowers and vegetables can be sown indoors about 6 weeks before you anticipate the last frost. Consult with your local Extension Office or The Farmer's Almanac to get that date.
- Fill clean containers with a soilless mix of your choice. Gently press your seeds into their new home.
- Water carefully and make sure they get around seven hours of light a day. If you can't get the seedlings that much sunlight, a lamp will help out.
- Don't let the seeds get too cold.
- Check your seeds daily to monitor their growth.