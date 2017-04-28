GLT's Grow: From The Soil To Your Kitchen

Sure, you could go to the grocery store to buy fruits to bake into a lovely pie or tart. But wouldn't it be more satisfying to grow your own fruits for your baking needs?

Some of the easiest fruits to use in baking include dates, figs, bananas, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.

You can use these fruits in a fresh, dried or frozen state for baking.

When using frozen fruits, coat them with flour before mixing into batter so the fruit won't sink. The flour absorbs the moisture that comes about from thawing.

Flash freeze fruits you want to save for baking later. Lay fruit on cookie sheet and let it dry out. Put it in the freezer until it's frozen, then bag them up.

If you want to freeze bananas or dates, puree them first.

Five to six pounds of fresh fruit equals 1 pound of dried fruit. So dried is the way to go for longer term storage.