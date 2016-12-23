Related Programs: 
GLT's Grow: Saving Those Holiday Plants

By Dec 23, 2016
Poinsettias make popular holiday plants -- are you can help them grow long past Christmas.
Credit Tony Hisgett / Flickr via Creative Commons

Beautiful, flowering plants like poinsettias are very popular this time of year.  But what about other times of year?  Patrick Murphy, host of GLT's Grow, has advice on keeping those holiday plants going well into the new year.

  • Woody plants, like rosemary and holly, typically come in a very small pot.  If you want to keep them past Christmas, you've got to transplant them into a bigger pot. Get them into their new home just after the holiday. You need a bright, but chilly indoor location for the plant.
  • You can move these woody plants outdoors come spring.
  • Make sure you don't go from a small pot to a really huge one.  Go slightly larger, at this point.
  • Keep your plants from drying out with judicious watering.
