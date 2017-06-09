GLT's Grow: Planting For Pollinators

There's increasing evidence that many pollinators are on the decline, but a few changes in your yard can help pollinators not only survive, but thrive.

Native plants are four times more likely to attract pollinators. Try plants with tube-like flowers that come in bright, beautiful colors.

Plant these is big bunches -- don't spread them out throughout the landscape. Go BIG!

Alyssum, aster, bee balm, butterfly gush, daylily, sage purple coneflower, verbena, hollyhocks, lavender and shasta daisies, mint, milkweed and wild lilac are all great choices for attracting pollinators.

Make sure you limit or even eliminate use of chemicals in your yard. No use in leading in the pollinators only to kill them off with an over-application of a chemical treatment.

Providing water in a sheltered areas is another attraction.

Don't over-mulch. An inch is enough. Bees like to build their nests in the ground and can be discouraged by too thick a layer of mulch. Listen to GLT's Grow.