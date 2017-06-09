GLT's Grow: Planting For Pollinators

There's increasing evidence that many pollinators are on the decline, but a few changes in your yard can help pollinators not only survive, but thrive.
- Native plants are four times more likely to attract pollinators. Try plants with tube-like flowers that come in bright, beautiful colors.
- Plant these is big bunches -- don't spread them out throughout the landscape. Go BIG!
- Alyssum, aster, bee balm, butterfly gush, daylily, sage purple coneflower, verbena, hollyhocks, lavender and shasta daisies, mint, milkweed and wild lilac are all great choices for attracting pollinators.
- Make sure you limit or even eliminate use of chemicals in your yard. No use in leading in the pollinators only to kill them off with an over-application of a chemical treatment.
- Providing water in a sheltered areas is another attraction.
- Don't over-mulch. An inch is enough. Bees like to build their nests in the ground and can be discouraged by too thick a layer of mulch.