Related Programs: 
GLT's Grow
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT's Grow: Planting For Pollinators

By 1 hour ago

Help out the pollinator population with a yard that's sure to attract them.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

There's increasing evidence that many pollinators are on the decline, but a few changes in your yard can help pollinators not only survive, but thrive.

  • Native plants are four times more likely to attract pollinators.  Try plants with tube-like flowers that come in bright, beautiful colors.
  • Plant these is big bunches -- don't spread them out throughout the landscape.  Go BIG!
  • Alyssum, aster, bee balm, butterfly gush, daylily, sage purple coneflower, verbena, hollyhocks, lavender and shasta daisies, mint, milkweed and wild lilac are all great choices for attracting pollinators.  
  • Make sure you limit or even eliminate use of chemicals in your yard.  No use in leading in the pollinators only to kill them off with an over-application of a chemical treatment.
  • Providing water in a sheltered areas is another attraction.  
  • Don't over-mulch.   An inch is enough.  Bees like to build their nests in the ground and can be discouraged by too thick a layer of mulch.  
Tags: 
Gardening
GLT's Grow
Illinois State University

Related Content

GLT's Grow: Cat Box Or Garden?

By Jun 2, 2017
MaxiPixel

You call it a garden. The cat calls it the bathroom. Can they safely be both?

GLT's Grow: Tracking Down Native Plants

By May 26, 2017
Jack Pearce / Flickr via Creative Commons

Sometimes you just want to plant a huckleberry bush in your yard. And sometimes it's just a pain trying to actually find a huckleberry bush. Finding native plants can be a challenge.

GLT's Grow: Grow Your Own Popcorn

By May 12, 2017
Karl Baron / Flickr via Creative Commons

What better way to enhance movie night than with a big bowl of  your own home-grown popcorn!