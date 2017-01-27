Related Programs: 
GLT's Sound Ideas
GLT's Grow

GLT's Grow: No Soil Needed

By 18 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
GLT's Sound Ideas
GLT's Grow

Tillandsia is commonly known as an air plant.
Credit Laura Kennedy / WGLT

Sporting a brown, rather than green, thumb?  Looking for a fun plant that's easy to grow?  Then give Tillandsia a try!

  • Tillandsia is an epiphyte, or so-called "air plant," that uses its minimal root system to attach itself to trees and rocks.
  • Watering this plant is nontraditional:  you can dunk it.  Or, if you prefer, give it a spritz.
  • Tillandsia is a bloomer, and in a range of colors, too.  If they don't bloom, that's a clue that it's not getting enough light.
  • Treat this plant like a plant, but you can also treat it like art and hang if from the ceiling or put it up on the wall.
  • The plant is like a little octopus with their spreading tentacles.  There's actually a somewhat surreal quality to Tillandsia.  
    Here's an epiphyte known as stag horn.
    Credit Laura Kennedy / WGLT
Tags: 
Gardening
GLT's Grow
Illinois State University

Related Content

GLT's Grow: Fungus Among Us

By Jan 20, 2017
Ruth Hartnup / Flickr via Creative Commons

Out of all the things you can grow in soil, mold is probably one of the least welcome -- right down there with crabgrass and dandelions.  While there are some nasty molds that do damage, there are actually some molds you should encourage.

GLT's Grow: Winter Damage Control

By Jan 13, 2017
Jellyl Dude / Flickr via Creative Commons

Winter has quite the arsenal it can throw at us -- and our yards, noted  Patrick Murphy, host of GLT's Grow.  But understanding the full wrath of winter weather can help us treat, and possibly, prevent damage.

GLT's Grow: Plant A Seed For 2017

By Dec 30, 2016
derya / Flickr via Creative Commons

Gardeners are trapped inside for the winter, and Patrick Murphy, host of GLT's Grow understands that desire to be out in the yard growing things.