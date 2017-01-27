GLT's Grow: No Soil Needed

Sporting a brown, rather than green, thumb? Looking for a fun plant that's easy to grow? Then give Tillandsia a try!
- Tillandsia is an epiphyte, or so-called "air plant," that uses its minimal root system to attach itself to trees and rocks.
- Watering this plant is nontraditional: you can dunk it. Or, if you prefer, give it a spritz.
- Tillandsia is a bloomer, and in a range of colors, too. If they don't bloom, that's a clue that it's not getting enough light.
- Treat this plant like a plant, but you can also treat it like art and hang if from the ceiling or put it up on the wall.
- The plant is like a little octopus with their spreading tentacles. There's actually a somewhat surreal quality to Tillandsia.