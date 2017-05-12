GLT's Grow: Grow Your Own Popcorn

What better way to enhance movie night than with a big bowl of your own home-grown popcorn!
- A popcorn plant looks just like regular sweet corn -- it gets one to two ears per plant.
- Plant them eight to ten inches apart, 1 1/2 inches deep in a prepared bed. This is a long growing plant. Leave the ear on the plant until late summer/early fall.
- Dry the harvested ears by hanging them up in a cool, dry place for about a month.
- You can actually grow popcorn from a package of your favorite brand of popcorn -- jarred or bagged popcorn, not the microwave variety.
- Test it by soaking a seed in water for 12 hours to see if it will germinate.
- One ear of popcorn can produce a serving of popcorn.
